Downloads panel does not open automatically after downloading.
7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
This issue began with the last few updates. The files download fine but panel does not open automatically.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@dac1 I do not see such with your settings.
Try to reset the Downloads settings to default and restart Vivaldi.
I have reset and restarted. With the default settings I get the box asking if it should save, etc. If I click save, the panel will open upon downloading. However, if I tick the "always save to default location" and download the panel does not open. I have always had the "always save" box checked while using Vivaldi. Here are both scenarios.