Stacked Tabs - tell us more Vivaldi Team
-
RadekPilich
I wonder how the new "stack closed and saved" works.
How long will it remain in the saved list?
Why is there no clear indication in the tab stacks list of which stacks are opened and which are closed?
I wish it will be possible to pin / save the tab stack to the top of the list, so it is always available for recall and editing and then again saved in its new state and available for recall at a later time.
This is going to be awesome life improving feature, it just needs a few finishing touches it seems.
-
RadekPilich
Anybody out there?
Was there any communication about the stacked tabs feature?
I wish there was more communication about new additions to Vivaldi.
About the reasoning and purpose behind new features and the future development of that feature that are in the pipeline.
Regarding stacked tabs, it seems that currently the stacks remain saved forever, so we have to do manual cleanup if we want to use the feature in any other way than a trash bin.
Please consider making it possible to pin / lock some tab stacks and move the rest into a stacked tabs trash bin and keep them there for 30-180 days before deleting them completely.
-
RadekPilich
I had to clear sync server data.
Turned out it also killed and forgot all stacks on mobile.
So definitely not kept safely forever
-
RadekPilich
Renaming and bumping up the thread.
Could someone ambassadors / team members please provide some feedback?