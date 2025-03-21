I wonder how the new "stack closed and saved" works.

How long will it remain in the saved list?

Why is there no clear indication in the tab stacks list of which stacks are opened and which are closed?

I wish it will be possible to pin / save the tab stack to the top of the list, so it is always available for recall and editing and then again saved in its new state and available for recall at a later time.

This is going to be awesome life improving feature, it just needs a few finishing touches it seems.