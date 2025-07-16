-
I wonder how the new "stack closed and saved" works.
How long will it remain in the saved list?
Why is there no clear indication in the tab stacks list of which stacks are opened and which are closed?
I wish it will be possible to pin / save the tab stack to the top of the list, so it is always available for recall and editing and then again saved in its new state and available for recall at a later time.
This is going to be awesome life improving feature, it just needs a few finishing touches it seems.
Anybody out there?
Was there any communication about the stacked tabs feature?
I wish there was more communication about new additions to Vivaldi.
About the reasoning and purpose behind new features and the future development of that feature that are in the pipeline.
Regarding stacked tabs, it seems that currently the stacks remain saved forever, so we have to do manual cleanup if we want to use the feature in any other way than a trash bin.
Please consider making it possible to pin / lock some tab stacks and move the rest into a stacked tabs trash bin and keep them there for 30-180 days before deleting them completely.
I had to clear sync server data.
Turned out it also killed and forgot all stacks on mobile.
So definitely not kept safely forever
Renaming and bumping up the thread.
Could someone ambassadors / team members please provide some feedback?
Alright, turns out stacked tabs are not available via sync.
I would like them to be.
What my workflow would be is to create tab stacks on mobile, name them, and close them = move them from opened tab stacks on a tab bar to stacked tabs repository.
Then on the computer, I would open these stacked tabs and process them further.
This would be nice.
For my personal workflow, it would make more sense to sync the closed tab stacks rather than all open tabs
Would be nice to be able to toggle if to sync live tabs or saved tab stacks....
.... or sync both and have them as two separate folders in the cloud sync.
Also could be useful (to have a setting) to only keep NAMED stacks rather than all closed stacks, the unnamed ones make a mess out of it. It would be more efficient for me to know that closed NAMED stacks will remain available while the unnamed won't. Easier workflow then having to open context menu to indicate whether to close or delete open tab stack.
Could @Team_Vivaldi please tell us more about the stacked tabs / tab groups feature on mobile?
Trying to get some input here again, I might tag @jon as well this time.
Will there ever be some explanation of the intentions behind tab groups / stacked tabs view?
I believe it needs a couple of tweaks to be really useful (described in the posts above).