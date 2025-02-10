Seeing an estimate at a glance of how long an article will take to read is so useful for judging what you can read if you have limited time, and I would love to see this integrated into the reading list (not just on desktop but on mobile too).

I'm aware that this functionality is already offered in the reader view, but I think that having this in the reading list would be a lot more practical, rather than having to open each individual article in reader view to check the time estimate.

Having this integrated into the Feeds list would also be amazing.