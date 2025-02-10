Vivaldi's webmail inbox completely empty
jem.culture.pro
Dear Vivaldi team,
Since 2 hours now, I have no e-mails at all in my Vivaldi's webmail inbox. Drafts and all folders also disappeared. The whole page is completely empty.
When I open the webmail, I first get a message saying (in french) something like "connection error to the storage server", and then the message disappears, but nothing else happens.
I suppose it is a temporary bug, and I don't panic so far.
Since I didn't see any similar post, I found necessary to inform you.
Thanks in advance for considering a look at this issue.
Kind regards from France.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@jem-culture-pro Webmail runs fine for me.
//EDIT: But now slow response time, i tested with frech UI.
mrdbugjacobs
Only thing I noticed earlier was that webmail was very slow to load.
Cheers Dag
Norway
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@mrdbugjacobs said in Vivaldi's webmail inbox completely empty:
I noticed earlier was that webmail was very slow to load
I will contact server team now.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Server team checked minuets ago and webmail should work now faster.
jem.culture.pro
Hi there,
Everything is repaired, and works back !
Thanks for the help and have a nice day !
mrdbugjacobs
@DoctorG Great ! Seems fine here too !
Thanks !
Dag