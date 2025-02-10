Dear Vivaldi team,

Since 2 hours now, I have no e-mails at all in my Vivaldi's webmail inbox. Drafts and all folders also disappeared. The whole page is completely empty.

When I open the webmail, I first get a message saying (in french) something like "connection error to the storage server", and then the message disappears, but nothing else happens.

I suppose it is a temporary bug, and I don't panic so far.

Since I didn't see any similar post, I found necessary to inform you.

Thanks in advance for considering a look at this issue.

Kind regards from France.