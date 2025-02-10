Bookmark hotkeys wrong
The bookmark hotkeys are wrong.
E is for EDIT - not - OPEN A TON OF BOOKMARKS (entire folder)
D is for DELETE not edit.
It's probably too late to fix now, but you could still fire the developer responsible. There is no excuse for this crap. Absolutely no common sense. If you cannot get rid of the dufus, WATCH them closely, monitor them, you'll have plenty writeups to kick them to the curb.
And let me guess - they worked at Microsoft or have a deep respect for Microsoft development?
Pesala Ambassador
@Vivadil I guess that you are referring to an Access Key - not a shortcut. I see that on the Bookmarks Panel, Folder context menu that e will open all bookmarks in a folder, or a single bookmark if a single bookmark is selected.
It may occur in other contexts too. Access keys are assigned automatically, so no on needs to be fired. The error is your own. Menus can be edited in Settings, Appearance, to force an access key assignment with an & before the desired letter, but that will, of course, change other assignments.