Creating a new profile......

First Try: Gave it a name, icon, added extensions, customizes settings, exited Vivald, open again... profile not there.

Second try: This time I did just a few things, named it, added one extension, exited, open Vivaldi and it was NOT there.

Third try: It did the new profile wizard - and - Vivaldi updated. Wizard asked about theme, imports, set as default etc - the first 2 tries it did not do this. I named the profile, exited, opened, and it's still here.

I closed and opened several times during setup, so far so good.

Wondering what happened? Did the issue have something to do with the update? Was the update scheduled for 12:30am EST? Why did it not update the 10 times I opened Vivaldi before? Was there a fix or change to the profile coding that could have affected this? It did not prompt, there was no hint it needed an update, I didn't know until after it had done it.

My extensions are a common password manager and Midnight Lizard (soon to be murdered by some jerk at Chromium). Would one of those possibly cause Vivaldi to not save a profile on initial creation? The 3rd try I did not install any extensions until after exiting and verifying the profile was there... but I don't think this had anything to do with the issue because it did the wizard and update before I had a chance to install extensions.

Maybe I'm having delusions and not really creating profiles that vanish. Maybe I'm not even typing this right now.