New Profiles disappearing
-
Creating a new profile......
First Try: Gave it a name, icon, added extensions, customizes settings, exited Vivald, open again... profile not there.
Second try: This time I did just a few things, named it, added one extension, exited, open Vivaldi and it was NOT there.
Third try: It did the new profile wizard - and - Vivaldi updated. Wizard asked about theme, imports, set as default etc - the first 2 tries it did not do this. I named the profile, exited, opened, and it's still here.
I closed and opened several times during setup, so far so good.
Wondering what happened? Did the issue have something to do with the update? Was the update scheduled for 12:30am EST? Why did it not update the 10 times I opened Vivaldi before? Was there a fix or change to the profile coding that could have affected this? It did not prompt, there was no hint it needed an update, I didn't know until after it had done it.
My extensions are a common password manager and Midnight Lizard (soon to be murdered by some jerk at Chromium). Would one of those possibly cause Vivaldi to not save a profile on initial creation? The 3rd try I did not install any extensions until after exiting and verifying the profile was there... but I don't think this had anything to do with the issue because it did the wizard and update before I had a chance to install extensions.
Maybe I'm having delusions and not really creating profiles that vanish. Maybe I'm not even typing this right now.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Vivadil
Hi, no issues here to create one or more profiles:
Extensions can do all sorts of things in a browser, especially after an update we get reports of extensions change there behave or stop working at all.
I guess you get this warning:
This extension may soon no longer be supported because it doesn't follow best practices for Chrome extensions.
The Chromium developers kick all Manifest V2 extensions, these extensions get removed from the chrome web store.
All Chrome extensions that change Vivaldi features can cause errors, crash Vivaldi or do other strange things.
Don't use it.
Cheers, mib