Update problem
hello hello,
I have an old PC with Vivaldi on it (been using this browser like forever)
Its version
Vivaldi 3.6.2137.3 (Official Build) (32-bit)
Revision 66075073fb641ffc165a27bb377fb35fdd309e16
OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601)
I'm trying to update to the latest version of Vivaldi but the updater keeps telling me I am already on the latest version and I am already up to date.
Which I'm not.
Can anyone help me out?
@BobBagel said in Update problem:
OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601)
That is your problem.
Support for Windows 7 (and 8.1) ended in 2023 !!
Sorry
@TbGbe well he still can probably download the 5.6 over the 3.6 but won't help too much in the long term
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
@BobBagel if you can't switch to a newer os consider switching to supermium (chromium for legacy systems)
@Hadden89 said in Update problem:
he still can probably download the 5.6
True, but that is also not supported (and two years out of date)!