hello hello,

I have an old PC with Vivaldi on it (been using this browser like forever)

Its version

Vivaldi 3.6.2137.3 (Official Build) (32-bit)

Revision 66075073fb641ffc165a27bb377fb35fdd309e16

OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601)

I'm trying to update to the latest version of Vivaldi but the updater keeps telling me I am already on the latest version and I am already up to date.

Which I'm not.

Can anyone help me out?