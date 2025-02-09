Home button, is it functional?
-
Hi guys,
On Android, does the HOME button is functional? Is it a bug? Because it lies in inactival status all the time!
thnx
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
I believe that you have to set it up in Settings but as I’m not an Android user, I couldn’t possibly say for certain.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tonialb
Hi, I have the same on 7.1 on Android 12, restart Vivaldi fix it in most cases.
I cant find a bug report about but it is hard to reproduce for me.
Cheers, mib
-
Just re installed Vivaldi, now its works properly! Let's see how it will behave.
Thanks guys