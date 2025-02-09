In the Vivaldi version 7.0.3505.131 it was still possible to disable the fullscreen while scrolling per flag.

With 7.1.3580.75 this flag was removed and it cannot be disabled anymore.

Why is it important for me? The hiding and showing of the tab bar and address bar is very laggy and by far not smooth. And I can close or switch the tabs much faster.

So I request the possibility to disable the fullscreen over the settings or at least per flags, like it is also done on Android.