Stacking two tabs automatically tiles them vertically
Settings option in tabs menu that when checked, stacking two tabs automatically tiles them vertically.
mib2berlin Soprano
@prubi0
Hi, there are some requests for this already, please check it and vote for one feeds your needs in the forst post with the like button.
Cheers, mib
solidsnake Ambassador
Make a chain doing that, than add it to whatever menu you like.
mib2berlin Soprano
@prubi0
I am sorry, forgot the link:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=stack tile&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=