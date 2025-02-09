im so confused
hello im new to vivaldi
i am very annoyed with this so far bc it keeps blocking every fricking website i go to and i cant log into my all google accounts.. i tried going into settings and turning every blocking thing and to allow cookies.. is there anything that i missed or gotta do? bc im stuck on one account that is not my main
so 1. what i should do
2. how to be logged on multiple accounts at the same time plus swtiching easily like on google
3. what settings could possibly be making this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Yqvx
Hi, I can log into any of my Google accounts.
Please add example links to not working pages, i can open any page on this planet.
for example when im trying to switch accounts on yt it wont let me and it just goes back into the main page after correctly putting email and password
TravellinBob
@Yqvx Screen shots would help the team identify the problem and fix it.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Yqvx
In my first screen shot I was in my F account, now switched to my M one.
Do you use the switch pull down menu?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Yqvx said in im so confused:
hello im new to vivaldi
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.