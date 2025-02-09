hello im new to vivaldi

i am very annoyed with this so far bc it keeps blocking every fricking website i go to and i cant log into my all google accounts.. i tried going into settings and turning every blocking thing and to allow cookies.. is there anything that i missed or gotta do? bc im stuck on one account that is not my main

so 1. what i should do

2. how to be logged on multiple accounts at the same time plus swtiching easily like on google

3. what settings could possibly be making this?