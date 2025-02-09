Excessive cpu running
-
ilp0000 Translator
I'm suffering from excessive CPU usage:
I hibernated most of the tabs, but CPU is still high (over 80%, The screenshot wasn't a moment in the high usage). Does anyone know how to fix it? I'm having this with recent update.
-
@ilp0000 if you use mail/calendar/feeds, temporarily disable the feature in settings - general - productivity features (you won't lose anything, enabling the checkbox brings everything back). See if that causes CPU to normalize
-
ilp0000 Translator
@WildEnte That fixed it. Thank you! In my case, adding feed must've caused that. Hope the patch will be released soon!
-
@ilp0000 sadly we have had reports about high CPU load with Mail/Calendar/Feeds enabled for a long time, and it's extremely hard to figure out the root cause. The only known reliable fix is moving to a fresh user profile.
If all you have is feeds, you may have success by removing the feed account and adding it again.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
ilp0000 Translator
@mib2berlin Thanks for your feedback. Can you elaborate how to do so? Just removing the feed and adding the feed again?
I've used Calendar all the time without that issue, and since I added one feed, the issue started. Now, I deleted the feed, and enabled the Calendar, but the issue came back. I can give up the Feed, but can't with Calendar
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ilp0000 said in Excessive cpu running:
ust removing the feed and adding the feed again?
In my case this solved the issue, I use calendar and mail but add a few feeds for testing exactly this issue.
In many cases removing an account, calendar and/or mail accounts solved this problem.
Remove the calendar and the feed, delete the folder
\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
It is rebuild at the next Vivaldi start, add the calendar again.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: The path is shown in Help > About.