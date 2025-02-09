An error occurred while copying.

An error occurred while retrieving "startpage"'s information.

The specified location is not supported.



When I press 'Retry', the same dialog box appears over and over again.

When I press Cancel, Skip All, or Skip, it disappears.

However, I think that attempting to copy files is inappropriate.

How to reproduce:

When creating a new tab, set it to create a "start page".

1.Launch Vivaldi.

2.Create a new tab and display the start page.

3.Drag the displayed start page tab outside the Vivaldi window and display the tab in a new window.

The following error appears.



Even if I move the tab of another page, the same error message will appear stating that the file copy failed.

When I move Youtube's tab, a file called "account" was created and copied to the desktop. The contents looked like HTML.

It contained many characters such as <BODY>

Vivaldi's status

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

変更履歴 2ced2ffae8ffdfe6e10731018fc584071238d6d4

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 13.2.152.38

ユーザーエージェント Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

コマンドライン /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

実行ファイルのパス /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi

プロファイルのパス /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default