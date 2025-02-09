Vivaldi tries to copy startpage files without permission and an error occurs.
An error occurred while copying.
An error occurred while retrieving "startpage"'s information.
The specified location is not supported.
When I press 'Retry', the same dialog box appears over and over again.
When I press Cancel, Skip All, or Skip, it disappears.
However, I think that attempting to copy files is inappropriate.
How to reproduce:
When creating a new tab, set it to create a "start page".
1.Launch Vivaldi.
2.Create a new tab and display the start page.
3.Drag the displayed start page tab outside the Vivaldi window and display the tab in a new window.
The following error appears.
Even if I move the tab of another page, the same error message will appear stating that the file copy failed.
When I move Youtube's tab, a file called "account" was created and copied to the desktop. The contents looked like HTML.
It contained many characters such as <BODY>
Vivaldi's status
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
変更履歴 2ced2ffae8ffdfe6e10731018fc584071238d6d4
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.38
ユーザーエージェント Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
コマンドライン /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
実行ファイルのパス /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
プロファイルのパス /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ginga81
Hi, if I move a tab outside of the main window I get this:
I cant make a screen shot so I take a photo, this is on Opensuse Tumbleweed, KDE 6.2.
Maybe a extension cause this, start Vivaldi from a terminal with
vivaldi --disable-extensionto keep extensions from loading.
@Ginga81 Of course in reality there is no file to copy, as it is an internal page.
Hmm ... could it be opening the other window in a different profile?
I tried using the command from the terminal, but the result was the same.
However, I did found something.
If we perform an operation on a screen where 'icons are displayed on the desktop', Vivaldi will try to copy something.
However, when we do its action, Vivaldi will not copy, for example, when we are using a dual display side where icons are not displayed display, or if we press right-click on the desktop and select 'Customize' to hide icons.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Ginga81 Which Linux version and Desktop Environment version is this?
I know that on some a file is created and a Linux confirmation is shown.
I'm using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 64-bit.
I haven't changed the window manager, so I'm using GNOME as it is.
However, I've switched to Nemo-desktop instead of Nautilus.
Maybe that's the problem, but Nautilus is too inconvenient...