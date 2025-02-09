Vivaldi experiences high CPU usage and stuttering when used with certain user scripts.
-
While I'm not fully versed in the technical details, I can consistently reproduce the stuttering issue when visiting https://greasyfork.org and https://code.visualstudio.com/download with this script installed. During testing:
Used incognito mode
Only Tampermonkey and the "Font Rendering" script were enabled
The same configuration shows no issues in Microsoft Edge
According to the script developer's description:
"The issue occurs because when the script rapidly inserts a style element tag into the HEAD element during the initial loading phase, Vivaldi exhibits abnormally high CPU usage. Repeated testing revealed that inserting style elements too early causes conflicts with some built-in scripts in Vivaldi."
Version Information
Vivaldi | 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision | 2ced2ffae8ffdfe6e10731018fc584071238d6d4
Operating System | Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5440)
JavaScript | V8 13.2.152.38
Tampermonkey 5.3.3
User script link: https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/416688-字体渲染-自用脚本
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@dengmarc said in Vivaldi experiences high CPU usage and stuttering when used with certain user scripts.:
the "Font Rendering" script were enabled
I such user script still needed?
Current Chromium 132 core has changed to better font rendering. ⇒ A Small Change in Chrome Will Have a Big Impact for Windows PCs