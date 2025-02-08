delete old credit cards
Smeeding2535
i want to delete some old card cards and i do not want to sign into google to do it. how can i delete old credit cards? is vivaldi a subsidiary or in any way connected to google?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Smeeding2535
Hi, I don't have credit card data saved but I guess you can do it wit open
chrome://settings/paymentsin every Chromium browser.
If you use Chrome extensions you have to connect to Google for updates, for example.
Even this you can disable in Settings > Privacy.