Extensions and customization ideas for non tech, older people
I am looking for suggestions to make the life easier for my boomer parents, who have been using a computer for quite some time (literally since the mid 90's ) but always at a beginner level.
They don't get the tabs; they don't get keyboard shortcuts, modifier keys, or anything built on that.
they kinda get the bookmarks
For example, if they need to open yahoo mail, the first reflex is to click the yahoo mail bookmark, regardless of what they're doing;
Obviously it is problematic if they need to reference something from one tab in another tab.
I'm wondering if there are some customization / extensions that I could make / install in Vivaldi to it easier for them without having to learn anything. Because it's not going to happen.
Pesala
@alecail This might help them:
Settings, Bookmarks:Open Bookmarks in New Tab
@Pesala
That could help
Is there a way to have the bookmark switch to an existing open tab on this domain instead of creating a new one ?
They will end up with 5 yahoo mail tabs....
mib2berlin
@alecail
Hi, you can add Yahoo mail as web panel, you have to change to mobile view.
It looks quiet different to the desktop version, no idea if your parents are using Yahoo on a mobile.
Cheers, mib
@alecail Bookmark bar would be helpful too .. Once a yahoo bookmark is add there, can always be found in that bar: