I am looking for suggestions to make the life easier for my boomer parents, who have been using a computer for quite some time (literally since the mid 90's ) but always at a beginner level.

They don't get the tabs; they don't get keyboard shortcuts, modifier keys, or anything built on that.

they kinda get the bookmarks

For example, if they need to open yahoo mail, the first reflex is to click the yahoo mail bookmark, regardless of what they're doing;

Obviously it is problematic if they need to reference something from one tab in another tab.

I'm wondering if there are some customization / extensions that I could make / install in Vivaldi to it easier for them without having to learn anything. Because it's not going to happen.