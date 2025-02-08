Latest Linux update
greybeard Ambassador
Just updated my PCLinuxOS XFCE and got a new Vivaldi.
I Was happy 'till I a look at my startpage, even though settings have it set to Speed Dial.
Why? Should I submit a Bug Report?
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
Hi, some users report Vivaldi doesn't use the last chosen speed dial group but open the most left group.
I cant reproduce it but is this your issue?
And you have 2 speed dial groups.
@mib2berlin said in Latest Linux update:
And you have 2 speed dial groups.
Yeah... That was my point. How do delete these and return to just my Speed Dial. I really don't need seven ways to get to the same spot.
I haven't checked but may have duplicate Bookmarks also...
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
Speed Dial Groups are Bookmark folders, the are marked with a small + sign.
So I have two:
-
Too many Bookmarks to go through... now I've messed it up even more than it was.
OK Delete bookmarks
Import saved bookmarks from last month
What a loss and waste of time.
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
Hm, I get updates on a daily basis for an internal build, snapshot update often too.
It never mess up my bookmarks, no idea what happend here.
If other users got the same with the last update we can make a bug report.
Do you know from wich version the update was?
greybeard Ambassador
@mib2berlin
I am on Stable on Linux so I should have been in the previous version as I update frequently.
This has happened periodically previously usually with bookmarks duplicated (that is why I have been asking for a dedicated Bookmark Editor for some time, and yes I know chromium doesn't like that) but nothing this bad has ever happened.
Has anyone else reported this behaviour?
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
I found 2 reports, one is Vivaldi duplicate bookmark if the user drag a tab to the bookmark bar, if it is filled.
But you only get two copies only, confirmed.
The other one duplicates all bookmarks if the user open Chrome and had import all bookmarks from Chrome before, closed as cant reproduce.
I open Chrom several times a week and cant reproduce this either.
Please wait a bit if other users can confirm.
@mib2berlin
Just to add same problem previously encountered after loading new Android version (but not lately)... Duplicated Bookmarks.
Could be something to do with my Android/Amazon OS on Kindle Fire ver 8.(?)