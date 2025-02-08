Stop links opening a new tab everytime
Hi
I am trying to set up my Linux Mint Cinnamon PC.
I have replaced Firefox with Vivaldi.
I need to visit many sites and forum for advice. The problem is that I cannot back page to the original search. I get a new tab each time. Frustrating yes but my problem is remembering which page gave what advice. On occasions there have been over 10 tabs.
Is it possible to stop open in new tab? If so how?
Paul
@paulrjessop Hi, this is not something Vivaldi does, nor is there a setting for it.
Some sites do this, and some (crappy) search engines like Bing.
Thanks for the reply, sorry to hear this. This does not happen on my Windows PC which has Vivaldi as it's browser, any info as to why?
I don't and won't use Bing, I use Google.
Paul
Pathduck
@paulrjessop Please give some example urls where this happens.
Google does not open new tabs on clicking links by default, nor does Vivaldi.
It could also be an extension you have installed.
mp3tag download, Exact Audio Copy, Linux Mint Cinnamon Forum*, Wine Software Database. CLI Tutorials.
- This particular forum I use extensively - I'm new to Linux
I'm not aware of any extensions installed, how do I check, please?
Regards
@paulrjessop Check your installed extensions in the extensions manger, Tools > Extensions.
Please give links to sites where this happens.
Cannot find File, Edit, View etc toolbar.
https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewforum.php?f=208
https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
As 2 examples.
Paul
@paulrjessop said in Stop links opening a new tab everytime:
Cannot find File, Edit, View etc toolbar.
Press the Alt key or click the Menu icon (Vivaldi logo).
As 2 examples.
None of these sites open links in a new tab.
I have checked Tools - Extensions. Only Keyboard listed but I have not installed it, perhaps it was installed when Vivaldi was first installed.
I have just clicked repeated the search and link - same happened. Is it possible that the installation has a problem? i.e. reinstall?
@paulrjessop I'm out of ideas.
If by "Keyboard" in the Extensions Manager you mean the "Keyboard shortcut" that's a part of the manager's settings. If the manager says "Find extensions and themes in the Chrome Web Store" then you have no extensions.
Could be something your OS does, then probably best to ask on the appropriate forum.
All I know is that Vivaldi does not open links in a new tab unless the site wants it, and there's no setting to change this.
Could be a stuck Shift or Ctrl key for all I know.
I have synced my Windows and Linux Vivaldi Browsers, in the last 2 minutes, and the problem has stopped.
Thank you for your replies and the extra info given.
Paul
DoctorG
@paulrjessop Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.