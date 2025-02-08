How to fix my currently not supported browser on twitch?
NinjaOrder
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@NinjaOrder Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@NinjaOrder Update Vivaldi to 7.1.3570.47.
In case of using extensions which change browser User-Agent disable it for the page.
Check Vivaldi Settings → Network and inspect if you have not changed User-Agent brand, if the latter is true then reset Network settings
NinjaOrder
@DoctorG Hello, I already updated it but its still the same.. I also restart the browser and my pc still the same
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@NinjaOrder Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/