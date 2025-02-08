@thrust26

In this context, I hope you will allow me to say that Google Maps very quickly implemented the Trump administration's decree to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

I guess you have to do that when you've got very good seats at Trump's inauguration.

With the alternative, the Open Source programme 'OpenStreetMap', there is no such thing.

The renaming of the mountain "Denali" back to Mount McKinley, as the highest mountain in North America, USA, has probably not yet happened.

But it will certainly happen very quickly as soon as the deadline is over.