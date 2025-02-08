Google Maps - Lite only
Since some weeks, Google Maps is only using its Lite mode. I have tested WebGL and it works with Vivaldi. And in Firefox I can use the full mode. So what could be the problem?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@thrust26 Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration active?
Does it work in Guest Profile?
Checked extensions or Vivaldi Blocker as a cause?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@thrust26
RasheedHolland
@ingolftopf said in Google Maps - Lite only:
OpenStreetMap
Does this OpenStreetMap also have a a globe view? Google Maps offers this, but it doesn't have a 3D button to switch between globe view and maps view, it's driving me nuts.
@DoctorG Thanks, enabling Hardware Acceleration did it. No idea why it was off.
RasheedHolland
Yes, I knew this was probably the problem. I also noticed that when you turn this off, the maps look actually better when zooming in and out, but then 3D Google Maps won't work. There are two many crappy webdevelopers out there, I'm sorry to say.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Glad to have helped you.