Help with reputation system
I'm new to Vivaldi and I'd like to login to the webmail and add it a panel in the Vivaldi browser it wont accept my user name and password I use for sync. It keeps referring to the "reputation system". Any help would be great appreciated.
uDodge
@uDodge Tl;Dr: "Do fair use of the vivaldi services and soon or later you can access webmail too".
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
Please read and continue at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94354/how-long-will-it-take-to-be-able-to-start-using-vivaldi-mail/