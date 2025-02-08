Can't add bookmarks from the address bar menu, ctrl + d, or the Bookmark active page option on the Bookmark panel. The only way to add a bookmark is using the Add Bookmark Speedial option (which is totally and utterly useless).

What happened is that I wanted to add a page. This page invoked the translate dialog from the address bar. I don't know what I clicked, but the translate button disappeared and now I can't add a bookmark using the address bar button.

Closing and reopening the tab didn't work. Closing the tab, opening a new tab and going any page didn't work. Closing the browser didn't work. Checking the "Always show bookmark option" somewhat fixed it. I could click the button but it had empty fields.

Deleting the Bookmarks and Bookmarks.bak files fixed the issue.... but lost all bookmarks.

So, anybody has any idea of what happened or had something similar happen?

Anyway, why is bookmarking in Vivaldi so damn useless?

The Add New Speeddial menu is worthless. I have to copy the url of a site I want to add. That's two clicks either with crtl c or right click copy url. Then switch to the speeddial, click the new buttong, paste the url, click save.

The "Popular" sites are totally irrelevant to me, likewise the "Categories". I don't need those. I DON'T WANT THOSE!

And the frequently visited sites part is also useless. If a site is frequently visited, it is already in the speed dial!

Why not have a list of already opened sites?

Also, why the different behaviors from the address bar add bookmark button the the panel bookmark active page?

One fills the Title, thumbnail and description. And the other is just the title, and a thumbnail if a fairy happens to fart in your computer's direction.