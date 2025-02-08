Speed Dial Blurry Icon
Hi!
When I open "New Tab" the Vivaldi Forum icon is sometimes "Blurry" on the Speed Dial. ( see Picture! )
I don't know how to fix that issue automatically. It seems it becomes none Blurry after i've visited the Site.
EDIT ::
This is how the Icon look "None Blurry";
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Gneno Happens when adding bookmark in Speed Dial and bookmarks were synced between devices.
A site's bookmark which was not visited can get such pixelated icon. Open the bookmark and all is fine.
ok!! Thank you.
Is there a way to stop that "feature" @DoctorG ? Maybe with Vivaldi:flags?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Gneno Could be a broken Favicon database.
Tr this (️ will cause loss of favicons of already visited sites):
- Check path of Vivaldi profile folder (see Help → About) and copy it
- Exit Vivaldi
- Start Windows Explorer
- Paste copied profile path in address field of Explorer and hit Return key
- Delete file
Favicons
- Start Vivaldi
Now favicons will be refreshed after a while or you visited the bookmark.
Thank you ! It seems "all" of the blurry icons seem to be fully refreshed and is now normal. Thanks to you I now know how to reset it if I would have the same issue again!!