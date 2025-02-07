Hello, please how to clear cache of wrongly cached http forward.

I have opened page which was redirected to to non existing https. Now when I wan to open this http page, it still tries to redirect to https. The same problem when I rebuild proxy and 301 http forward is pointing to wrong target. I cannot get rid of this forward.

Im afraid to use full cache/history deleting to do not lose my logged in session, preferences etc.

Can I somehow delete it from internal database? Or can I wipe data just for specific domain?

Disabling cache in inspecting tools doesnt help.