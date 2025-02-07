clear cache for https request
robinprace
Hello, please how to clear cache of wrongly cached http forward.
I have opened page which was redirected to to non existing https. Now when I wan to open this http page, it still tries to redirect to https. The same problem when I rebuild proxy and 301 http forward is pointing to wrong target. I cannot get rid of this forward.
Im afraid to use full cache/history deleting to do not lose my logged in session, preferences etc.
Can I somehow delete it from internal database? Or can I wipe data just for specific domain?
Disabling cache in inspecting tools doesnt help.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@robinprace said in clear cache for https request:
You can just delete cache in the dialog.
The it might not be cache.
It might help if you give a url to actually test with.
There's plenty information out there if you just search:
You can clear site data for just one site/domain in dev.tools under the Application tab > Storage