Cannot update Vivaldi from .42 to .47 on my computers. Pop up says it's due to unknown error.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Frank3088 Try if one/some of these steps help:
- Deletion of temorary files (open in Explorer address
%TEMP%)
- Check if Antivirus or Internet Security tool blocks install
- Logout Windows user and re-login
- Windows restart
- Update with Installer from vivaldi.com
No change at all, but thank you.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Frank3088 OK, the, try this:
- Downlaod installer from vivaldi.com
- Uninstall Vivaldi (do not let uninstaller delete browser data!) in Windows Settings → Installed Apps
- Install Vivaldi with Installer
Tinkered and fixed it.
- D/L the old .42 version and install it over the newest version.
- Uninstall it via Windows apps, except the Browser History.
- Install the newest version and all is perfect.
Thanx again.