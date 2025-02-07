Perplexity in webapp
Perplexity Log in screen crashes in web browser app.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@epicw0lf You mean you added Perplexity site as a webpanel in panel bar?
Works for me 7.1.3570.47 Win 11
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@epicw0lf, Perplexity and also Andisearch extension also crashed my Vivaldi in the past, but without issues to put these in the Web Panel. Same as with other extensions, not all in the Chrome Store are full compatible with Vivaldi. Vivaldi is based on Chromium, but way different from Chrome and other Chromiums.