I am on Vivaldi for macOS 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (arm64), using macOS 14.7.3. I have "Startup with: Last session" enabled in settings, and "Sync all data" enabled. I am using Vivaldi on two macs and two Android phones.

What I am observing is sometimes after a normal shutdown via Cmd-Q, when re-opening Vivalidi, all of my tabs from the previous macOS session are gone. They do appear in the trash bin on the tabs bar. All my workspaces still exist but have 0 tabs in them.

I did have two extensions that do tab management I thought could be interfering with Vivalidi's built-in session management, Clutter Free and TooManyTabs. But I disabled these a few weeks ago to see if that would fix the issue, but it's still happening.

Is anyone else running into this? It's pretty annoying. I switched to Vivaldi a few months ago but with this on top of the Sync service outage it has not really been the best onboarding experience. I think I may need to file a bug report but it said I should open a forum thread first. Thanks.