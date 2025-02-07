Rearranging the address bar & navigation icons
Somehow I hit a keyboard combination that put the < > and reload icons after (i.e. to the right of) the address bar. Previously I had them before (i.e. to the left of) the address bar, and I'd like to restore that. How do I do that?
This is how it looks now:
Zannennemi
Right click on the toolbar, select Restore Toolbar to Defaults.
Or Customize Toolbar and rearrange it as you like it.
@Zannennemi
~~Which setting on Customize Toolbar changes the order of appearance of the items on Address Bar?
Resetting the Address Bar didn't change the order of the items.~~
[Edited: NVM, I was right-clicking in the Address field, and not on the Toolbar...]
@wpcoe said in Rearranging the address bar & navigation icons:
Which setting on Customize Toolbar changes the order of appearance
You do this manually via "drag-n-drop".
@Zannennemi Thanks. Restoring the Toolbar did the trick.
(Is there a way to mark this thread as "Solved"?)