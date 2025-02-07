Selected search engine is not saved after restarting the browser
Hello, I've encountered a problem: when I change the search engine via the search button with dropdown menu, to another one (like Yandex or ChatGPT), it stays active only until I restart the browser. After closing and reopening Vivaldi, the search engine resets to the default one
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Atlascs Could have been fixed in Address bar work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3597.3
@DoctorG I have updated to version 3597.3, but the problem has not been fixed. The search engine still resets to default after restarting the browser.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Atlascs I can confirm this.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.