Address bar work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3597.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot how the autocomplete and drop down suggestions are calculated continues to be improved. More of your reported issues from the previous snapshot have been adressed.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@Ruarí said in Address bar work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3597.3:
drop down
The drop down can't still be forced, there is no down arrow to be able to click on it with the mouse, and it doesn't show even with the keyboard cursor down.
Disabled again omnibox from experiments. Fix that and only then the rest of the changes can be tested.
Thanks for the update, I will monitor how the omnibox works now!
You need to fix this, blurry titles on tabs issue , it really is hurtful to the eyes. https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/792834 and below.
eyes >>>>> <insert any bug/feature>
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
Typed history is on our list to look at
Bring back the option to choose what the address bar drop down box shows.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Tealing You use a testing version where Vivaldi developer team asked to report issues with new addressfield dropdown.
Your seem to have missed previous Snapshot.
Better, faster results in the address field – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3592.3
In today’s snapshot how the autocomplete and drop down suggestions are calculated has been completely redone. There is still work left but we are very interested in your feedback on this thus far.
— https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/better-faster-results-in-the-address-field-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3592-3/
@DoctorG said in Address bar work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3597.3:
Your seem to have missed previous Snapshot.
No I haven't.
This is completely removed by the new "omnibox":
Also, another bug: when typing text to the address bar fast and pressing enter, the search engine page that loads up misses some of the typed characters from the end. The new omnibox seems to be too slow.
What was wrong with the previous feature?
And how is work advancing to bring the Vivaldi ad-blocker to "feature parity" (really?) with ublock origin? There's only few months until ublock origin stops working.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Tealing said in Address bar work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3597.3:
when typing text to the address bar fast and pressing enter, the search engine page that loads up misses some of the typed characters from the end.
Using search suggestion from the search engine?
-
Using search suggestion from the search engine?
Has nothing to do with that. Typing just fast and pressing enter and the omnibox doesn't catch some of the last characters when it sends the string to the search engine. This same "slowness" can be seen with virtually everything that you do with the new omnibox. It's just too slow, I guess it does all kinds of processing after every keystroke so that everything slows down too much.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Tealing Seems i am too old to type so fast like you, can not reproduce it, so wait until an other person can confirm.
sjudenim Supporters
I don't see any improvements. I still have to type a minimum of 3 characters before it suggests my bookmarks and it has a very limited amount of suggestions until I type more characters. The previous one let me prioritize what I wanted and also gives me far more suggestions as soon as I start typing. The omnibox is very limiting
[Calendar] Fix “delete, event” errors (VB-105867)
I was hoping this would fix the error I have when trying to delete repeating events, it doesn't. Am I the only one having this issue?
I am still not seeing any typed history once I click inside the address bar! Is there any to see all my typed history?
re Address bar work:
I have not yet tested the Address box fully, but I can happily report that the Search box is functional once again (the ability to choose whatever search engine I wish is restored).
Thank you!
Compared to the last snapshot, this one feels a lot more snappy. I'm assuming there were some optimizations made. In the previous snapshot, the interface seemed a bit laggy.
Scrolling on the Bookmark page feels slow and choppy. Perhaps related to the better looking favicons. They look noticeably sharper. In sections of my bookmarks where there are a bunch of closed folders, scrolling seems faster. But when it's a page full of bookmarks with the favicons shown, it feels fairly choppy.
So far I'm very happy with the progress you made with the omnibox since the last snapshot!
Some observations on the new address field - sometimes it jumps to the wrong thing if e.g. I type in
w <search term>too quickly and don't wait for suggestions to show up, it might open a bookmark starting with
winstead of that search on Wikipedia. I also occasionally see the dropdown not closing after I hit Enter, or closing and then opening again after I hit Enter (seems somewhat connected to the opening of the wrong thing). Tried resetting my dropdown priority. Haven't tried with a fresh account, but I'll try in the next few days. Nothing specific yet, but if I notice something reproducible, I'll shot you a bug report.
Also, another bug: when typing text to the address bar fast and pressing enter, the search engine page that loads up misses some of the typed characters from the end. The new omnibox seems to be too slow.>
I can 100% confirm that.