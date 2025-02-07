Unsolved How to move nav buttons?
AshSimmonds
A couple days ago in latest update my navigation buttons moved to the other side of the URL thingo (please stop making changes to MY preferences), I have 30 years of muscle memory where my back/forward/reload/home buttons are on the top left, bugs the crap out of me every time I now go to use them and I have to hunt for them.
I'm sure forever ago I used to have a simple option for moving them around, but I've spent an hour going through settings and can't find it.
7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
mib2berlin Soprano
@AshSimmonds
Hi, right click on any icon and choose Customize or move with Ctrl+LMB.
Changes of the UI happen only for users never edited it. if you move add/delete icons it doesn't.
AshSimmonds
Righto thanks the CTRL-LMB worked, right-click does not.
I couldn't remember it, I thought it was in the settings area but guess not. I've been using Vivaldi for about 4 years on probably 10 devices and always customise it, so this baffled me.
Anyhoo, thanks, fixed now.