Massive CPU usage since recent updates [edit - maybe coincidental, testing more]
SebSebsensen
.... updating this when tested some more.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@SebSebsensen Which OS version?
Which Vivaldi version?
How many tabs and windows are loaded after start?
Any tab with a resource-hungry web page?
Have you activated Lazy Load of tabs?
Have you active Vivaldi Mail, Feeds and Calendar?
Any security tool (Antivirus, Internet Security) running?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
SebSebsensen
Hey DoctorG,
I am currently suspecting an Extension that had updated at the same time - it occured with the Vivaldi Update but it might be coincidental.
I will edit the opening post until I can confirm that it's the actual browser.
Sorry for posting a bit prematurely.