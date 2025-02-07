No RegEx (and more filters) for Labels in Vivaldi Mail?
Hello everyone,
I still use Opera Mail, and after waiting for years I finally decided to try out Vivaldi Mail. Overall, it looks promising, but there's one crucial feature I miss dearly: the powerful Labels system. In Opera Mail, I can easily set up auto-filters that use regular expressions to scan the subject, headers, or body of an email and assign labels automatically. This makes organizing both incoming and existing messages a breeze, and it's incredibly fast also.
I can’t tell if I’m just missing this option somewhere in the UI of Vivaldi Mail or if the feature isn’t implemented (or even planned) at all. For me, the ability to automatically apply labels using RegEx-based rules is essential.
I really hope that Vivaldi Mail will add this feature soon. It would be a game changer for those of us coming from Opera Mail and who rely on its smart labeling functionality.
Thanks for reading, and I’d love to hear your thoughts!
Cheers,
TimB
tcltk Supporters
Well I guess most of their efforts is made to satisfy the maximum of users. Those using regular expressions must be in smaller numbers than those using global characters, than those using specific words or senders ? At the moment it is not case sensitive nor can use "?", "*" .... But you can build expression such as "electrical AND (from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected])" . It is a beginning. I also still use Opera Mail, but not "Matches regexp". I am more "contacts sided" to manage my emails. You have noticed that that managing contacts in Vivaldi is cruel compare to Opera Mail and I would really prefer an improvement on that feature.