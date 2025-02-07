Hello everyone,

I still use Opera Mail, and after waiting for years I finally decided to try out Vivaldi Mail. Overall, it looks promising, but there's one crucial feature I miss dearly: the powerful Labels system. In Opera Mail, I can easily set up auto-filters that use regular expressions to scan the subject, headers, or body of an email and assign labels automatically. This makes organizing both incoming and existing messages a breeze, and it's incredibly fast also.

I can’t tell if I’m just missing this option somewhere in the UI of Vivaldi Mail or if the feature isn’t implemented (or even planned) at all. For me, the ability to automatically apply labels using RegEx-based rules is essential.

I really hope that Vivaldi Mail will add this feature soon. It would be a game changer for those of us coming from Opera Mail and who rely on its smart labeling functionality.

Thanks for reading, and I’d love to hear your thoughts!

Cheers,

TimB