Hi, this is rather difficult to explain in words so I'll hope the screenshots will speak for themselves.

In prior versions search results on many sites, Youtube in this case, were a lot more tightly packed. This has now changed and in my opinion for the worse.

The above example was done whilst launching vivaldi with all extensions disabled.

This above example is what it appeared as a few weeks prior, in this case taken from Brave for simplicity's sake.

I am not proficient in the reasons for why this has changed and quite frankly I'm not even 100% certain it's not something from Google/Youtube's side in changing stuff for certain browsers. Additionally I'm unsure on which version this change first appeared. In the event that this is a Vivaldi change however, I'd like to know how I can go about reversing it.