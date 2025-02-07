Tab Management Strategies for 50+ Tabs in Vivaldi
Sophiaisabella
Hi there,
I'm a relatively new Vivaldi user who tends to keep lots of tabs open (currently running with about 50+ tabs). I'm looking for advice on how other power users manage their tabs efficiently.
Currently, I'm:
- Using Tab Stacks but sometimes lose track of what's in each stack
- Trying to organize with Workspaces
- Experimenting with Tab Groups
Questions for the community:
- What's your preferred method for organizing large numbers of tabs?
- Which Vivaldi features do you find most useful for tab management?
- Are there any specific keyboard shortcuts that help with tab organization?
- Do you use any specific tab management strategies for different types of work (research, social media, etc.)?
Would love to hear your approaches and tips!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Sophiaisabella Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Sophiaisabella said in Tab Management Strategies for 50+ Tabs in Vivaldi:
What's your preferred method for organizing large numbers of tabs?
Use of Workspaces is for me the best way.
To check which tabs are existing Window panel, to move tabs to change order i use of Vertical Tab Bar.
Which Vivaldi features do you find most useful for tab management?
Moving tabs to workspaces and windows.
Are there any specific keyboard shortcuts that help with tab organization?
Switching workspaces (see keyboard shortcuts list Ctrl+F1)
You can set more shortcuts at vivaldi:settings, you type Workspace in settings search, look at the relevant keyboard entries.
Do you use any specific tab management strategies for different types of work (research, social media, etc.)?
I have 4 workspaces (Support, Programming, Webdev, TV&Video&Audio) and main window (unrelated websites).
Pesala Ambassador
@Sophiaisabella said in Tab Management Strategies for 50+ Tabs in Vivaldi:
- What's your preferred method for organizing large numbers of tabs?
- Which Vivaldi features do you find most useful for tab management?
- Are there any specific keyboard shortcuts that help with tab organization?
- Do you use any specific tab management strategies for different types of work (research, social media, etc.)?
- Close tabs that I am not currently viewing, and pinning three tabs that I always want to leave open.
- Right-click, Close Other Tabs
- Ctrl+W to Close a Tab. GestureDown, GestureUp to reopen a tab. T to tile two tabs vertical; Ctrl+T to Untile tabs.
- I save projects as a session, then reopen the session when I want to work on it again, using the Sessions Panel to update the current session.
derDay Supporters
maybe this post by @Ruarí helps you as a little overview for your possibilities
additionally I must say, that the window panel and the session panel is also a great way to have a summary about your tabs
- Multiple Windows: The most classic way to group tabs. Before stacks became a common browser feature, people used windows to make collections of tabs related to a certain task. If your OS or desktop environment provides good window management controls this can still work really well. However window opening and closing will be slower than things like stacks or workspaces.
- Workspaces: Marginally more effort to make than stacks but arguably this makes them more permanent. They also provide a far cleaner, focussed look to your tab bar than lots of stacks. You view one workspace at a time and will not be distracted with tabs that are unrelated to your current activity (though you can also have stacks within workspaces if you want the best of both worlds ). Some benefits over just using Windows are that they are faster to switch between, and are easier to distinguish because you setup unique names and icons.
- Tab stacks: These gives the best overview of all your tabs right from a single tab bar. They can also be very quickly made and destroyed. You do not need to think about what they are called (though you can name them if you like) or have a clear idea of what the group you are making is for before you make it. They are low effort, quick and easy.
- Sessions: Sessions store collections of tabs with their current state. To update them or create new sessions you need to save them again. While you can have sessions for say work, shopping, sports etc. and use them much like you might use the other grouping features, it requires a bit more effort. For most people they probably make most sense as a form of backup, allowing you to return back to the point in time when you last saved them, retaining things like your per tab browsing history up to the point that they were saved.
- Profiles: These are almost like a complete, extra copy of the browser. They can have distinct themes, different keyboard shortcuts, commands and other settings. Your cookies and site data will also be separate between profiles. Thus you can log into one site in one profile and the same site again in a different profile, using a completely different user name. You can also make use of unique windows, workspaces, stacks and sessions under each of your profiles. This ability is both profiles’ biggest strength and their biggest weakness because they have the least integration with everything else. They are the most effort to setup, since you need to configure all your common settings again, reinstall extensions, login to sites, etc. for each new profile. Also there is no easy way to move windows, tabs, stacks or workspaces between your profiles. You also cannot access your sessions from the other profiles. Finally because they are like a full copy of the browser they are the slowest to start. But … if you want complete separation (or perhaps just want to experience or test the browser in a clean state), they are definitely the way to go!
RasheedHolland
@Sophiaisabella said in Tab Management Strategies for 50+ Tabs in Vivaldi:
Would love to hear your approaches and tips!
1 and 4: I only use two workspaces, the main one and one related to stock trading. The main one sometimes does get a bit cluttered, so perhaps I should use more workspaces.
2: I always use the ''Stack Tabs by Host'' feature, I can not understand why Vivaldi still hasn't implemented a feature that will automatically do this for you. And it should also be able to stack tabs by host from within a tabstack.
