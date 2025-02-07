snap: PWAs not opening in own launcher
-
On one computer, I have Vivaldi installed as a snap package, the other from a .deb file. I've installed some web apps which show fine on the .deb install but not on the snap package. On the snap install, the PWAs show not as a separate entry in the desktop.
Can anyone help? Is this a bug or have I misconfigured something?
Vivaldi snap: 7.1.3570.47 (stable) 64-bit
Debian 12 64-bit
Gnome Shell 43.9
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Kisty I do not use Snap or Flatpak package for Vivaldi on Debian.
Why had you not used the deb package from vivaldi.com?
About the Snap, in GNOME Settings you can set permissions for Applications. Just check this.