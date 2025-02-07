I was going through all the keyboard shortcut settings and when attempting to move tabs with "Ctrl+Shift+PageUp" with the "Move Active Tab Forward" shortcut, I ran into what appears to be a bug. Both "Move Active Tab Forward" and "Move Active Tab Backward" work correctly when outside of a tab stack, but when there are multiple tabs in a stack, I am sometimes only able to move the tabs backwards. If I attempt to move them forwards, the tab will just jump multiple tabs backwards some random amount. After the jump occurs, if I attempt to move the tab forwards again it hits a sort of "wall" were it refuses to move forwards any longer. The "wall" appears to show up in a random spot every time, meaning it could be preventing tabs from moving forwards only 1 tab or the whole tab stack. This "wall" affects all the tabs, meaning that even if I switch to a different tab and attempt to move the tab forward, it will hit the same wall. I can manually move the tabs with my mouse freely.

I have tried checking the bug on a second laptop, it had an outdated version of Vivaldi and the tabs seemed to work fine. After updating said laptop the issue began to occur.

I installed various old version of Vivaldi stand alone and found that the issue appears to begin after the "Vivaldi.7.0.3495.29.x64" release (although this version also had some odd behavior at times with tabs). I also installed the snapshot stand alone (Vivaldi.7.2.3592.3.x64) and the issue was also there.

The issue sometimes did not occur, and so I was forced to create multiple tab stacks and check if at least 1 tab was able to freely move through them. I also disabled all my extensions so that isn't the issue.

To reproduce just create 8+ tabs and add them one by one to a newly created tab stack (I do not believe that the issue occurs if the tabs were created inside the tab stack, although I'm not 100% sure on that). Then just click on one of the tabs on the far right side and move them with the keyboard shortcut. If you attempt to move them forward (to the right/down) they will refuse to move. This only happens sometimes so you might have to create multiple tab stacks.

I am on the latest stable release on Windows 11 (7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)). My second laptop was running windows 10.