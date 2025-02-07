Can't find settings of new speed dial dialog
-
After updating to 7.1, I read on the introduction page of the new features that there is a simplified dialog for speed dialing. Unfortunately, I cannot find the dialog box. Where is it?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dancer18
Hi, this is the dialogue box.
No idea how this is faster, we have a feature request to disable it but I cant find it at moment.
-
@mib2berlin Thank you. However, I have not yet been able to find out how to open this dialogue box. I can't find it either by clicking on the bookmark button in the address bar or in the right-click menu.
Am I looking at tomatoes?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dancer18
I had to enable + in Settings > Startpage to get to it but I never add speed dials with it.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Dancer18 Click on "+ Neu" button in Speed Dial page.
-
@DoctorG @mib2berlin I'm using dashboard instead of speed dial. I only have a speeddial widget.
On dashboard there only is "New widget"...
BTW: I don't need that feature, just bothering how to see it.