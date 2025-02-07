@janrif my suggestion would fix it because it would "ignore" the IMAP flag and show only the visual setting., so a separation between what is shown and what is at the message level on the server.

Assuming that it is all done in one clean IMAP server I assume the following:

the first labeling would be saved to server as $labelvivx

the second labeling would not save to server since the previous label exist, so the change is only a visual one in vivaldi

the third labeling again saves to server as $labelvivY

the new labeling as x would use the previously existing label on server (as far as I know the labels aren't removed from server) so $labelvivx (what vivaldi would show currently, 'x' or 'X' I don't know)

The cache you mention is some sort of relationship between what is saved in the server (IMAP permanent flags) and as far as I know doesn't change after creation and what vivaldi shows. What I propose is to have some control over that on settings.

Suppose now that instead of only one IMAP server you have two and you managed to label on one server with x and in another with X

On one server there should be a $labelvivx and on another $labelvivX

Vivaldi should in this case and in my opinion only have one visual representation with the two existing IMAP permanent flags merged

A post of mine for reference where I show the flags one of my gmail account as saved:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/labels-and-its-automatic-translation/2

Anyway vivaldi should not change label case in the client just because it encounters a matching IMAP permanent flag on serve since those are not case sensitive

The separation from vivaldi visual side and the server IMAP permanent flag side would also allow to create labels with non valid chars like space and mimic what already exists in default labels (e.g. To Do)