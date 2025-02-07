Unsolved Mail Label Touchups
@gmg Labels now mirror each other from settings to Mail Label list; i.e. both are identical. Thank you for this.
Using the "L" key Vivaldi produces the label list and it allows user to select several labels at a time by checkboxes.
However, the label list appears but without the first letter being a shortcut so user can jump from one item to another that begins with the selected letter (very useful).
Currently, there is only one way to select a label. User must mouse to checkbox and left click. As an alternative, user should be able to select a label by hitting the <Space Bar> or <Enter> when cursor is focused on selected label. No mouse needed. TIA
gmg Vivaldi Team
@janrif
User is able to choose a label with the space bar and arrow keys...
Granted can't jump to a label by typing on the keyboard, but I was going to add a filter box for labels for this.
Also you should be able to drag/drop the labels in settings to order them so you can choose them with numbers 1-9
For reference and to avoid duplication of requests, I have written VB-112366 "[Mail] Labeling dialog: add keyboard support / find as you type" about this when the labeling dialog was first introduced.
@WildEnte Thank you; very much appreciated.
@gmg Thanks. I will go back and check on this.
Works beautifully in latest Snappy
Granted can't jump to a label by typing on the keyboard, but I was going to add a filter box for labels for this.
I can't visualize this but I'm sure you'll show it to me
Also you should be able to drag/drop the labels in settings to order them so you can choose them with numbers 1-9
Yes , D&D now works flawlessly in Mail Settings
This is what I wrote about it in the feature request: There should be a search field (auto focused) above the current list of labels so I can just continue typing to add my label: "L labelname" -> Enter.
The list should narrow down with find-as-I-type and always select the topmost label in the remaining list, so I usually don't have to type anywhere close to the entire label name. In fact, I can be done very quickly by naming my most important labels such that their first letter is auto selecting it immediately. This could be done by adding a prefix number or letter, or (as is the case with the default labels in english) if the labels names just normally start with a unique letter.
Space would be "select label" and clear the edit field, so I can immediately add the next label. Example: If I have the labels Improvement, Important, Work and ToDo, and I want to add the latter three, I could type this:
L -> Impo -> Space -> W -> Space -> T -> Enter
Note that apart from very quick keyboard-only labeling, the very same interface is also great for quick search through labels when one wants to select several ones.
@gmg If labels were automatically alphabetized, it would seem to screw up manually selecting heavily used labels (that are numbered). Is there a practical solution for this?
@gmg I've also noticed that if the label has two identical labels except for case, Vivaldi makes some changes on its own. Example: Should the user create a label: "RECEIPT" and then for whatever reason, wants to change the label to "Receipt", Vivaldi does a few things on its own:
It will change the item labeled "Receipt" to label "RECEIPT" or it will apply both labels to that and user cannot delete "RECEIPT".
If user labels a different item "Receipt", Vivaldi changes it to "RECEIPT", deleting the original label.
gmg Vivaldi Team
What do you mean here? It was alphabetized the first time and from there on out it's not, so you can move it around as you wish.
Not sure I got that completely, but seems to be a bug with capitalization? Just make a bug with reproduction steps (steps/expected result/actual result) and send me the number
@gmg Unless I'm missing something, there is no automated way to alphabetize labels. It does not occur w/o user participation. There is no option or button. User must use D&D (or up/down) in Settings > Mail > Label Order. Working in that small box is awkward. The box can't be expanded.
@gmg said in [Mail Label Touchups](/post/812248): Not sure I got that completely, but seems to be a bug with capitalization? Just make a bug with reproduction steps (steps/expected result/actual result) and send me the number
I will do that but its very easy to demonstrate. Create label "TEST" Attempt to create label "Test". Vivaldi sees that as a duplicate.
Thanks for all your attention & have a nice day.
yojimbo274064400
@yojimbo274064400 VB-95039 is kinda related but involving default labels. In a way VB-110414 also.
Multiple threads in the forums talk about case issues I think:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/labels-and-its-automatic-translation/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97799/bug-vivaldi-s-email-client-enumerates-labels-created-by-other-clients/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97685/default-labels-with-a-space-but-impossible-to-recreate-due-to-that-same-space/
My last post about label problems was this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101811/can-t-create-label/
As far as I know the problem relates to the case insensitive nature of IMAP flags. When using multiple e-mail accounts with the same flags but with different cases it begins to be unmanageable. The new hiding and ordering options in the mail client did help in my case.
As I see it labels should have a visual representation on vivaldi's side along with the related IMAP flag values. The related IMAP flags should also be available for inspection on label settings.
As an example vivaldi's default label Important should have the following configuration in my opinion and for my specific case:
- Important should be the visual representation on vivaldi's side;
- $label1 and $Label1 IMAP flagged nessages should be merged under the same visual representation, or any other case variant.
Separating the visual part from the IMAP flag part also has an added benefit of making it possible to use non accepted flag chars like space in labels. That already exists on default labels like To Do but is impossible to recreate in vivaldi's client.
-
@Durtro I don't know if the following situation would be resolved w your suggest on. Case in point:
- user labels item "x"
- user labels same item "X"
- user labels same item "Y"
- user deletes label "x"
- user deletes item "X"
- item disappears from both "x" and "X" folders but remains in "Y"
- then user assigns a different item "x"
- a few secs later item labeled is changed to "X" on it's own so I guess it remains in some cache
I think I have the sequence right.
-
@janrif my suggestion would fix it because it would "ignore" the IMAP flag and show only the visual setting., so a separation between what is shown and what is at the message level on the server.
Assuming that it is all done in one clean IMAP server I assume the following:
- the first labeling would be saved to server as $labelvivx
- the second labeling would not save to server since the previous label exist, so the change is only a visual one in vivaldi
- the third labeling again saves to server as $labelvivY
- the new labeling as x would use the previously existing label on server (as far as I know the labels aren't removed from server) so $labelvivx (what vivaldi would show currently, 'x' or 'X' I don't know)
The cache you mention is some sort of relationship between what is saved in the server (IMAP permanent flags) and as far as I know doesn't change after creation and what vivaldi shows. What I propose is to have some control over that on settings.
Suppose now that instead of only one IMAP server you have two and you managed to label on one server with x and in another with X
On one server there should be a $labelvivx and on another $labelvivX
Vivaldi should in this case and in my opinion only have one visual representation with the two existing IMAP permanent flags merged
A post of mine for reference where I show the flags one of my gmail account as saved:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/labels-and-its-automatic-translation/2
Anyway vivaldi should not change label case in the client just because it encounters a matching IMAP permanent flag on serve since those are not case sensitive
The separation from vivaldi visual side and the server IMAP permanent flag side would also allow to create labels with non valid chars like space and mimic what already exists in default labels (e.g. To Do)
-
yojimbo274064400
⋮
As far as I know the problem relates to the case insensitive nature of IMAP flags. When using multiple e-mail accounts with the same flags but with different cases it begins to be unmanageable. The new hiding and ordering options in the mail client did help in my case.
⋮
This is correct. When a label is assigned to a message the IMAP server performs a case-insensitive search and if the label does not exist it is created using the character case it was entered in otherwise it will use the existing label.
⋮
As I see it labels should have a visual representation on vivaldi's side along with the related IMAP flag values. The related IMAP flags should also be available for inspection on label settings.
As an example vivaldi's default label Important should have the following configuration in my opinion and for my specific case:
- Important should be the visual representation on vivaldi's side;
- $label1 and $Label1 IMAP flagged nessages should be merged under the same visual representation, or any other case variant.
⋮
AFAICS Vivaldi only incorrectly handles $Label in the Mail Panel where such messages are not listed under Labels > Important; such messages elsewhere are correctly labelled Important regardless of being assigned $label or $Label
Edit: corrected in response to @Durtro response to this post.
⋮
Separating the visual part from the IMAP flag part also has an added benefit of making it possible to use non accepted flag chars like space in labels. That already exists on default labels like To Do but is impossible to recreate in vivaldi's client.
I hope Vivaldi deem such a feature worthwhile as it would address the current permanency of IMAP labels on server, i.e. a label cannot be modified once created. For example, if a user adds a new label to a message named
testwhen they meant to type
Testthey would have the option to correct it in the client (Vivaldi)
-
Are you sure about that? For me the menus are also affected with duplicates. So I end up with Important messages from one IMAP account on one label and Important messages from another IMAP account on another one. Obviously labeling a message from one account with the label from the other account works but some funkiness is achievable:
If I label one message with the wrong label and then go outside the message and back into it I can see that the right label was applied. Obviously applying the right one from the start works without a problem.
Having the right label applied I can then apply the wrong one and visually vivaldi shows the message as having the two labels, basically the image above. Removing either one of the labels will result in that same message appearing in vivaldi as having no label.
Most of the behavior is correct in my opinion with the exception that there shouldn't be two visible labels but just one.
-
yojimbo274064400
You are correct; on re-testing I see the same as you.