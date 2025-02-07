Solved Google log in multiple times
While working in Vivaldi, a Google sign in page appears and asks for my log-in information on an account I rarely use. It offers an option to select another account which I do and the same thing happens. If I start Vivaldi and just go right into Calendar or any other function, there's no problem but a few minutes later the same thing happens. I don't where this is coming from or where to look for a solution. All I can say is, it's extremely annoying. Help would be appreciated. TIA
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@janrif Sounds like you've added a Mail/Calendar account and it's simply asking for credentials for this account. If you actually sign in, it will no longer have to ask. If you don't it will ask again.
It happens at times, especially after browser updates, you'll need to reauthenticate to Mail or Calendar accounts you've added.
@Pathduck said in Google log in multiple times:
If you actually sign in, it will no longer have to ask. If you don't it will ask again.
Hi @Pathduck. When you say "if you actually sign in [...]" Sign in where?
It happens at times, especially after browser updates, you'll need to reauthenticate to Mail or Calendar accounts you've added.
And when you say: "It happens at times, especially after browser updates"
Are you referring to Chrome updates or Vivaldi updates?
TIA
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@janrif said in Google log in multiple times:
When you say "if you actually sign in [...]" Sign in where?
Sign in to the "Google sign in page" asking for your log-in information.
Are you referring to Chrome updates or Vivaldi updates?
Vivaldi updates obviously.
Did you try signing in?
If you don't understand where or why this sign in page appears, I suggest you take a look at what accounts you've added to Mail/Calendar that require authentication to Google.
