Tab thumbnails disappear randomly
bowelripper
Hi, after a recent update (7.1 I think it was), tab images have started to disappear when I start up the browser (see pic for a few examples of tabs, but it happens to all of them). Images come back whenever I activate the tab. I would like all the tabs to have images when I start the browser, this was never a problem before the update.
@bowelripper Could be broken favicon database.
Close Vivaldi, open in Explorer profile subfolder C:\Users....\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\ and delete file
Favicons.
Thanks, that seems to have helped. I'll report back if the problem occurs again.
Now it has happened again, seemingly out of nowhere. I started the PC for the first time today, got into Windows, and launched Vivaldi. Tab images are gone again ...
Happened again today.
@bowelripper perhaps something is messing with previews in some way ... An extension, a Windows cleaning tool?
I think it might help to remove the files inside the vivaldi thumbnails folder too (you can easily see which are supposed to be site previews inside it)
Almost forgot... You are not using modifications, are you?
@Hadden89 The filenames of the jpg and png files inside the \AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\VivaldiThumbnails\ folder just have random letters, but they all seem to be screenshots of web pages I've been to. I don't have any cleaning tools or extensions that do those things (I've had the same ones for ages). Also, I'm not using any modifications.
@bowelripper try to empty the folder, I suspect the files inside are corrupted in some way. They will be re-created.
@Hadden89 Alright, I've deleted them. Let's see if the problem persists.
So it happened again right now. I checked the thumbnails folder and all the files have been deleted, so no wonder. The question now is why they (seemingly randomly) get deleted.
Image files been deleted again. Any idea why it happens, @Hadden89 ?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@bowelripper Any cleaner tools in Windows?
Extensions for better privacy in Vivaldi?
Any Antivirus or Internet Security tools which clean/delete files for privacy?
@DoctorG I only have the included cleaning tools (Windows Security) in Win 11. But after looking through extensions, I have one called Session Buddy (manages tabs and bookmarks), maybe that's the culprit so I've disabled it.
@bowelripper said in What's up with this? (Tab images gone):
I have one called Session Buddy (manages tabs and bookmarks), maybe that's the culprit so I've disabled it.
Good that disabling Session Buddy solved your issue.
Actually, it's not solved, it happened again today. Session Buddy is not the culprit, obviously. Now I have no clue anymore.
@bowelripper Sad to read this.
Is there a way to set the thumbnails location to another folder?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I see such loss of thumbnails when profile subfolder VivaldiThumbnails was removed or emptied.
Yes, that's the problem, that folder gets emptied - but not by me.
@bowelripper said in What's up with this? (Tab images gone):
that folder gets emptied - but not by me.
Strange.
Perhaps Windows cleaner tool or an other app wipes it.