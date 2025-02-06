Browser crashes when syncing
-
Hi all,
I've already submitted a bug report, but since I've found a fix I'm posting here in case others are suffering from the same.
Issue:
Every few hours, Vivaldi would crash and close. Tabs would be saved, but the length between each crash was so long it was hard to pinpoint the issue.
Info:
This issue persisted over multiple updates; a new profile did fix it but not because it was a profile issue necessarily.
Fix:
After one crash, I decided to check the syncing status and I noticed that it had automatically synced at the exact same time as the crash. I removed the encryption key and disabled syncing. It has since completely stopped the crashes. I can continue using the same profile and extensions.
-
@scdvivaldi
Hi, can you add the bug number you got in the confirmation mail, please?
Did you upload a crash log file?
I run 12 Vivaldi installs, all synced on Windows and Linux, no crash.
-
@mib2berlin VB-113594 and crash files were included
-
@scdvivaldi
Thanks, your report was marked as duplicate of:
VB-113293
[Master 7.1] Vivaldi crashing randomly on Windows
It is under investigation from the developers.
It was mentioned, a wep panel can cause the crash and/or an extension.
A user reported that removing the extension Fakespot fixed the problem but it could be any extension.
To test this add
--disable-extensionsto your Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
To test if a web panel cause this you need to remove them, I fear.
-
Thanks for the info! I'm a little confused though -- it's this an extension interacting with the syncing causing it to crash, or the extension alone? Because my issue was resolved with disabling the syncing, and only returns when syncing is enabled.
If it is extension + syncing, I'm happy leaving the syncing disabled for now since I'm mainly driving one device for now. Currently the only active extension I'm using is Proton Pass, which fulfils most of my needs right now.
-
@scdvivaldi
OK, then leave it disabled, sync isn't designed as backup anyway for one device.
Proton Pass should not influence it, iirc we have some users here.
Cheers, mib