Hi all,

I've already submitted a bug report, but since I've found a fix I'm posting here in case others are suffering from the same.

Issue:

Every few hours, Vivaldi would crash and close. Tabs would be saved, but the length between each crash was so long it was hard to pinpoint the issue.

Info:

This issue persisted over multiple updates; a new profile did fix it but not because it was a profile issue necessarily.

Fix:

After one crash, I decided to check the syncing status and I noticed that it had automatically synced at the exact same time as the crash. I removed the encryption key and disabled syncing. It has since completely stopped the crashes. I can continue using the same profile and extensions.