Quick Reply function
-
When I use quick reply function, it shows the email been replied 2 times, in Vivaldi and outlook app. Would you please share some information how to fix it?
-
DanAISystemexpert
@yabin try to restart devices and then resync them on Vivaldi. If that doesn’t work try to reset the email configuration.
-
yojimbo274064400
@yabin said in Quick Reply function:
When I use quick reply function, it shows the email been replied 2 times, in Vivaldi and outlook app. Would you please share some information how to fix it?
If referring to the same email account setup using IMAP in Vivaldi and another email client (like Outlook) then seeing the message has been replied to in both is normal. For instance replying to a message from Outlook, then Vivaldi will shows the same replied to status once it has synchronised with the account's IMAP server.
If I have misunderstood the issue then please post back here with a more detailed description.
-
@yojimbo274064400 Vivaldi shows reply one time, but on outlook app shows same message been reply twice.
-
@DanAISystemexpert Thanks, let me try it.
-
@DanAISystemexpertI have tried to reconfigure the email, but still the same. I just hide "quick reply" function.
Thanks all
-
DanAISystemexpert
welcome!
-
My experience is that Outlook (the mail service, not the software/webmail) creates copies of outgoing mails when I send from Vivaldi or from K9 on Android.
So I'm not sure it's a problem with Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
@mib2berlin I specifically said I meant the service - i.e. I use the Outlook service (a Hotmail address) with Vivaldi on Windows and K9 on Android. All of them leave double-sent messages. I delete the second copy (it's usually larger in size since it has more headers).
It might be that the "upload sent mail to sent folder" option in Vivaldi / K9 is doing one copy and sending through SMTP is doing another copy. I seem to remember that nothing was in the IMAP sent if I didn't select that option but I haven't investigated recently.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@yabin The Quick Reply function isn't duplicating the e-mails in Sent. It's the mail client itself. And confirmed using multiple e-mail providers.
A bug report has been submitted (VB-107304) and has been assigned to a developer.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@yabin said in Quick Reply function:
@yojimbo274064400 Vivaldi shows reply one time, but on outlook app shows same message been reply twice.
Years back when I was using Thunderbird, I saw this with Outlook accounts, so I believe this issue is on Outlook's end.
-
@edwardp said in Quick Reply function:
@yabin said in Quick Reply function:
@yojimbo274064400 Vivaldi shows reply one time, but on outlook app shows same message been reply twice.
Years back when I was using Thunderbird, I saw this with Outlook accounts, so I believe this issue is on Outlook's end.
Confirms my experience (see above).