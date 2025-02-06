Hello Vivaldi pros

I'm pretty new to the browser, been on it for about 6 weeks now. Very solid, the Workspaces have been an absolute game changer for my work given the multiple projects and topics I work on which I can now sort in workspaces.

I'd like to find how to see the number of Active tabs and the number of total tabs and/unactive tabs.

I found this answer (https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/482677) from the forum but the that setting mentioned is nowhere to be found.

I tried the approach of hitting F2, it does open a menu on which I see a number at the top right. As I see written 211, I am not sure this is is the number I'm looking for.