Counter for active tabs and non active tabs
-
Hello Vivaldi pros
I'm pretty new to the browser, been on it for about 6 weeks now. Very solid, the Workspaces have been an absolute game changer for my work given the multiple projects and topics I work on which I can now sort in workspaces.
I'd like to find how to see the number of Active tabs and the number of total tabs and/unactive tabs.
I found this answer (https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/482677) from the forum but the that setting mentioned is nowhere to be found.
I tried the approach of hitting F2, it does open a menu on which I see a number at the top right. As I see written 211, I am not sure this is is the number I'm looking for.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@AlexBrandt Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
F2 opens Quick Commands.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
You can control what shows and the order in Settings > Quick Commands. Put Open Tabs on the top and you get a counter.
The Window Panel also shows open tabs and a counter per window.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/window-panel/
There is no specific counter for hibernated tabs, only for closed tabs.
-
Hello @Pathduck
Thank you for this. I found it 146 tabs
In https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/ what is Calculator?
If I type "Calculator" in my Quick Command, I don't seem to have anything come aside from a bookmark called Calculator.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@AlexBrandt said in Counter for active tabs and non active tabs:
Thank you for this. I found it 146 tabs
Tab hoarding is a disease. Please seek professional help
what is Calculator?
I mean, it should be obvious but...
"do simple calculations (after pressing Enter the result will be copied to your clipboard)."
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/calculator/
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Tab hoarding is a disease. Please seek professional help
-
Ok thank you.
I was looking for an actual calculator item / interface to appear, that is why I did not understand the search bar was directly the calculator itself.