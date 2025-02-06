How to disable URL pop-up in the left bottom corner
How to disable it. I'm quite sure, that there was an option in setting before. I couldn't find any information about it on the Forum and elsewhere.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Firlej Can not be disabled by a setting. That is a known bug.
Use this code:
#webview-container ~ .StatusInfo {display: none !important;}
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Firlej But do not forget that you use CSS modifications, in case future wondering why not getting back status line content.
It's a feature already. I can recall, that after one update it was considered as a bug about a year ago or even earlier.
Thank you, but it doesn't work. Or I implemented it badly. I don't remember how to do it probably. I just pasted it to the .css file which is in the folder chosen in settings.
@barbudo2005 I did everthing before. Yes, it still doesn't work.
Sorry, I assumed this is your setting:
Is it?
@barbudo2005 No, I have it hidden. But now your command works. I just forgot to change the .txt to .css, I don't know why. I had an empty .css file in that folder too, nevermind. My mess.
Thank you a lot, now it's completely fine.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
And Hide Statusbar should not never show the URL popup. For me: a bug.