Speed Dial lost a website's icon after an update
Hi, let's break it down:
I'm talking about Speed Dial with Thumbnail Size set to Icon
My Mastodon home page used to show my instance's favicon, now it doesn't, it shows what you see in the attachment (BTW, what is that icon? seems familiar)
I tried "select custom thumbnail" (which doesn't work for icon size, of course), Clear and Reload: no change
I also deleted the cache, saw all the icons blink once while they were being refreshed except the Mastodon one, which remained imperturbable
I'm using Flatpak 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Debian 12 Plasma 5
The icon disappeared a few days ago, after a Vivaldi update, I don't remember which one, sorry, but last week everything was fine
Also, I think I've seen some favicons missing here and there, not on Speed Dial, but I don't remember where
Any ideas before I start messing around and break my browser?
Thank you!
@delbruck That icon means a missing favicon.
Does your site have a working favicon when you visit it?
What's the url?
You could always try deleting the favicons cache named
faviconsfrom your profile dir, obviously this will clear all icons and they will have to be reloaded.
Thanks a lot! Deleting the favicons worked.
Of course I lost all the other favicons, but the problem is solved
Sorry to bother you again, but it's not solved.
Whenever I open a folder on Speed Dial and come back up to top level, I see Mastodon's icon missing again.
Now, if I click it, the icon updates with the right image, as it should, but it's lost again as soon as I enter any folder.
I asked people on my instance and they don't have any problems. The site's favicon works fine.
What could be going on here? It's puzzling.
@delbruck said in Speed Dial lost a website's icon after an update:
Whenever I open a folder on Speed Dial and come back up to top level, I see Mastodon's icon missing again.
I tried to reproduce this in a clean profile by moving an icon to a folder, going there and back again, no icons on the top level were missing.
So more details and exact steps to reproduce are needed.
- Your full output of Help > About
- Exact steps to reproduce, starting in a clean profile.
- Creating a new profile for testing: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
- The link to your site, as there might be something special with that one icon
This might also be specific to your OS, so might need someone with Linux to verify.
@Pathduck Noted. I might not be able to take care of this today, but I'll do it as soon as I can, just wanted to say thank you now
@delbruck A screenshot of your Startpage navigation (Quick Settings) might also help.
@Pathduck You mean this?:
And I found that links to other sections of Mastodon don't lose their icon, only the link that points to my handle.
- So this works: mastodon.art/deck/getting-started
- But this one loses the icon: https://mastodon.art/deck/@mynameeditedout
I really am too busy today to properly test this, I shouldn't be typing this! I'm back to work now, and thanks again.
OK, can't wait, so I did it.
Full Help/about output:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 2ced2ffae8ffdfe6e10731018fc584071238d6d4
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.38
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /app/vivaldi/vivaldi --enable-features=WebRTCPipeWireCapturer --disable-features=WebAssemblyTrapHandler,DesktopPWAsRunOnOsLogin --class=Vivaldi-flatpak --no-default-browser-check --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /app/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/ers/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/vivaldi/Profile 1
Steps to reproduce
- create a new profile and switch to it
- on Speed Dial, click Add
- paste https://mastodon.art/deck/@mynameeditedout
- Speed Dial won't retrieve the favicon, until a few days ago, the favicon worked
- Add another URL: https://mastodon.art/deck/getting-started
- Speed Dial retrieves the favicon, everything works
Screenshot of this new profile after the test
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@delbruck Hi, thanks for the writeup - I can confirm this happening now.
The clue seems to be the url containing a
@. Which just happens to be any Mastodon user url, and probably profiles on other social media. That's why knowing the exact url was important.
Possibly it might also happen with urls containing other special chars, but at the moment I can't think of anything.
I did find a related report in the bug tracker:
VB-113937 Favicons in bookmarks are not shown when the url contains @
As Speed Dials are just bookmarks and the "icon" view just shows the general site favicon it also happens to SDs.
Knowing what to search for I also find this post from the latest Stable release topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/811252
As a Sopranos tester, I'll try to follow up on the report but it might be weeks or months before a fix comes, so for now the only workaround seems to be to use another view and maybe use custom icons.
You mean this?
I meant the Quick Settings, the little cogs icon top right.
It might help show if you had any special settings for the Start Page but in this case it didn't matter anyway.
-
That makes perfect sense, thanks for taking the time to confirm and telling me what's going on!
I'll stick to URLs not containing @ and, if you don't mind, I'm editing my name out of the links I posted.
Best of lucks to the devs fixing this issue and to you on dealing with confused users here
Have a great weekend.
@delbruck said in Speed Dial lost a website's icon after an update:
I bookmarked a youtube channel under speed dial, the icon was shown correctly. Next I updated the icon, the icon became blank.
for example, https://www.youtube.com/@LaurenJumps/shorts
Sometimes, the new added speed dial bookmark's description and icon were wrong filled with other bookmark's contents.
-
@caesun I added your link to SD and I get a blank icon.