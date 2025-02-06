@delbruck Hi, thanks for the writeup - I can confirm this happening now.

The clue seems to be the url containing a @ . Which just happens to be any Mastodon user url, and probably profiles on other social media. That's why knowing the exact url was important.

Possibly it might also happen with urls containing other special chars, but at the moment I can't think of anything.

I did find a related report in the bug tracker:

VB-113937 Favicons in bookmarks are not shown when the url contains @

As Speed Dials are just bookmarks and the "icon" view just shows the general site favicon it also happens to SDs.

Knowing what to search for I also find this post from the latest Stable release topic:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/811252

As a Sopranos tester, I'll try to follow up on the report but it might be weeks or months before a fix comes, so for now the only workaround seems to be to use another view and maybe use custom icons.

You mean this?

I meant the Quick Settings, the little cogs icon top right.



It might help show if you had any special settings for the Start Page but in this case it didn't matter anyway.