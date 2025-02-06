Picture in Picture window no longer always on top
Hello
since 7.1 (forgive me I can't recall specific version when it changed) the PiP window no longer stays always on top of other windows.
Would it be possible to have this option configurable?
Or at least make the window always appear on top when created? Currently it sometimes spawns behind existing windows.
Thanks.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@maxiu It's still always on top here, when testing in a clean profile of Vivaldi 7.1.
I tested with this video:
https://vimeo.com/1084537
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck after some investigation it indeed seems to be working in fresh tabs but once tab has been opened for a while it breaks down, see this example:
https://youtu.be/W8WmoMJTpTo
First in the fresh tab it works as expected however in an older tab it will always open in the background. Refreshing the page/going to another website in it will not help, I have to close and reopen it. I've never noticed it before 7.1.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@maxiu OK so how old does the tab need to be?
I tend to not keep tabs open and I'm certainly not going to wait hours for something to "maybe happen".
Try to start with a clean profile, then try to reproduce the issue and time how long it takes and the exact steps needed to reproduce the problem.
Then you might have a good base for a bug report.
@Pathduck yep seems to be one of those "random" issues I can't reproduce it on purpose either, I thought it was broken in all tabs when I opened the thread TBH.
I will try to find out what causes it, if anyone else can trigger the same thing please post how to do it
Thanks!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@maxiu Sure, and try to find a way to reproduce - if you can find the exact steps and make a good bug report it will help make Vivaldi better
And a tip for the future: Always test in a clean profile. Don't assume because you're seeing something in this one tab that everyone sees the same and it's broken for all, it's very rarely the case.