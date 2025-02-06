SEND MAIL BUG questions to users
If you search the forums and bugs, there is a bug that I also have...
The "SEND" fails to respond, so you move that Draft to a new window or tab.
and SEND ... and it's fine when you do that it works; that's the workaround.
Some folks have found EXTENSIONS may be causing the failure of the SEND BUTTON
But I don't have any extensions. And it still does this.
I have a question!!!
Is there a TIME LIMIT (Seconds) in any settings that can delay the mail compose window from converting to draft? I think this may have something to do with this bug.
Why? Because I have found that If I QUICKLY make a mail message and don't sit too long on that window (I mean literally less than 7 seconds) I CAN SEND!!! Without having to move the draft to new windows...
Does anyone know of any time settings that would make something composed... convert to something,.. else, (Draft, or... anything) that could be a 5-second setting .. to increase or remove altogether, to test something?
yojimbo274064400
There is no such delay AFAIK
The creation of a draft message is triggered seconds after any modification. Out of curiosity what happens when you try the following:
- compose a new message
- type something into the message body only; leave all other fields blank
- wait for message to be saved as draft
- select Send
Expected result should be the following error is shown:
That is what it does.
Perhaps my issues are only with REPLIES./REPLY ALL's.
@kevinoftl
this user, and this thread is exactly whats happening with me
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103887/mail-panel-send-doesn-t-work/4?page=1
@kevinoftl
I have discovered what that other user has discovered,..
toggling between BODY and "TO:" or "REPLY" fields, before finishing your message facilitates in this "SEND" button getting blocked/disabled.
yojimbo274064400
That is puzzling.
Consider pressing
Ctrl+
Enterwhen ready to send an email until the issue with the send button is resolved.