If you search the forums and bugs, there is a bug that I also have...

The "SEND" fails to respond, so you move that Draft to a new window or tab.

and SEND ... and it's fine when you do that it works; that's the workaround.

Some folks have found EXTENSIONS may be causing the failure of the SEND BUTTON

But I don't have any extensions. And it still does this.

I have a question!!!

Is there a TIME LIMIT (Seconds) in any settings that can delay the mail compose window from converting to draft? I think this may have something to do with this bug.

Why? Because I have found that If I QUICKLY make a mail message and don't sit too long on that window (I mean literally less than 7 seconds) I CAN SEND!!! Without having to move the draft to new windows...

Does anyone know of any time settings that would make something composed... convert to something,.. else, (Draft, or... anything) that could be a 5-second setting .. to increase or remove altogether, to test something?