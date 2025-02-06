How to turn off these "Your browser has been updated" harassments?
frustratedvivaldier
Every single time Vivaldi has an update, it forcefully opens this garbage (always listing stupid misfeatures that nobody wants or has asked for) in every Vivaldi browser "profile". No obvious way to turn it off. It didn't ask to show it. It just forces me to load pages that I didn't ask for.
It used to "only" happen with "major" updates, but now it happens every single time.
And I'm once again forced to ask: "How do I turn this garbage off?"
You really deeply despise your users, don't you?
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@frustratedvivaldier
It is only supposed to appear on major updates, but we identified a bug now where it also happened for minor updates.
And no we do not despise our users
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.