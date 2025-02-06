Every single time Vivaldi has an update, it forcefully opens this garbage (always listing stupid misfeatures that nobody wants or has asked for) in every Vivaldi browser "profile". No obvious way to turn it off. It didn't ask to show it. It just forces me to load pages that I didn't ask for.

It used to "only" happen with "major" updates, but now it happens every single time.

And I'm once again forced to ask: "How do I turn this garbage off?"

You really deeply despise your users, don't you?